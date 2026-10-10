Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Early Trends: Ajay Devgn starrer sees business surge on 2nd Saturday, nets Rs. 25 Cr in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion is seeing superb growth on its 2nd Saturday, with the film set to collect over Rs. 25 crore nett today. That marks a jump of 75-80 per cent from the previous day, which is, as mentioned above… a superb growth. The two-day collections in the 2nd week will be around Rs. 39 crore nett, with the weekend now headed for at least Rs. 65 crore nett. That would take the total collections over Rs. 300 crore nett by the end of the 2nd weekend.

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A big growth was expected today; still, it's one thing to expect something and another to deliver it, which the film has. The film is outperforming in the bigger metro centres, which tends to make business more weekend-heavy. These metro centres had already seen strong growth of 25-30 per cent on Friday and are further up by 80-100 per cent today. They are also why the weekday business had seen some decline after a strong first weekend and will likely do the same in the coming weekdays as well. That is just how the business goes. Some in trade make up random theories like this is due to discounts or no discounts and blah blah, but the simple thing is what’s written above.

With Rs. 300 crore nett coming tomorrow, reaching the Rs. 400 crore nett mark should be pretty straightforward. The film has the benefit of a practically open run till Diwali. There are a couple of releases slated during the period, but neither should put up a big competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.