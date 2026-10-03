Drishyam The Conclusion Early Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn starrer seeing an outstanding hold on day 2 amassing Rs. 50 Cr plus

Drishyam: The Conclusion is seeing an outstanding hold on its second day at the Indian box office, with the film looking to collect over Rs. 50 crore nett. As the film is outperforming in the major urban centres, Saturday night shows are expected to be particularly strong. Depending on how those late shows perform, day 2 should push towards Rs. 52-53 crore nett.

This represents a superb hold, with collections dropping just 15 per cent from an excellent opening day that benefited from a major holiday. The hold is best in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The former will be down just 5 per cent, while Karnataka will be seeing some growth. The drop is higher in the Hindi circuits in Northern and Central India, but even those are holding strongly. In these places, the holiday boost was more pronounced than in Maharashtra, where the Drishyam franchise enjoys an inherently stronger following.

The two day cumulative box office collections for the film will be Rs. 113 crore nett approx. The film should see growth coming in tomorrow, particularly in the Hindi circuits which have seen higher drops today. The aim will be to reach the first-day business level tomorrow, and if it does so, the weekend will reach around Rs. 175 crore nett.

The film was already a BLOCKBUSTER on the opening as the opening was huge and audience reports were on the right side. That meant it was going to have a strong run, and this hold today has seconded that. The question now is how big of a BLOCKBUSTER the film is going to be, which will be known on the weekdays.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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