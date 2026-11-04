Drishyam The Conclusion Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller set to wrap theatrical run to Rs 573 crore globally

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The movie is heading to close its WEEK 5 around Rs. 6 crore, which will take its theatrical cume to Rs. 368.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by Panorama Studios, the movie will face Ramayana from tomorrow onwards, which means that the movie will retain only a handful of screens for its further run. That said, it is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run under Rs. 370 crore nett (Rs. 444 crore gross), domestically.

The Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 240.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 28.50 cr. Week 4 Rs. 10.75 cr. Week 5 Rs. 6.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 368.50 cr.

(Rs. 370 cr. final exp.)

Besides its commendable domestic run, the movie performed well overseas too. It fetched around USD 13.60 million (Rs. 129 crore) from the International markets. That said, the movie is heading to close its entire box office run at Rs. 574 crore gross globally. It not only emerged as a BLOCKBUSTER but also became Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film. It also marks the end of the popular Drishyam franchise.

Area Box Office India Rs. 444 cr (final exp.) Overseas Rs. 129 cr (USD 13.60 M) WORLDWIDE Rs. 573 cr gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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