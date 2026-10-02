Drishyam The Conclusion Opening Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn starrer takes an Excellent start, 2nd Biggest of the year after Dhurandhar 2

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) has an excellent opening, recording 35-40 per cent occupancy on Friday morning. By noon it could be clearing the 40 per cent mark. This used to be VERY GOOD opening a couple years ago, but the box office has changed and now the business is more evening loaded than it used to be. As such changes are to be made, with some leniency to morning shows. This is the second best opening this year after Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the centres like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR, the opening is at BUMPER level.

The film had a massive advance for the day at over Rs. 25 crore nett. That essentially locked Rs. 50 crore nett opening day with a shot at Rs. 60 crore nett. That is what the film will be chasing. The opening in the morning is there. Today being a national holiday, the current during the day will be super strong. The film had a big surge in advance yesterday, so the momentum is already there with it.

Drishyam 3 is a thriller film, which is a genre that hasn’t traditionally done big at box office. However, what makes Drishyam special is that it has a strong family emotional value and that widens its appeal. It is a well established brand and that IP power is on full display. Today being a national holiday is an added advantage and that is what made this massive opening possible.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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