Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Weekend Box Office Collections: Career biggest opening for Ajay Devgn with USD 6 million overseas

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected USD 1.95 million / Rs. 18.50 crore approx internationally on Sunday and with that the film wrapped its opening weekend at USD 6.10 million / Rs. 58 crore. This ranks as the career best opening for Ajay Devgn, surpassing USD 4.50 million of Singham Again.

Combined with Rs. 208 crore gross box office collections from India, the worldwide opening weekend amounted to Rs. 266 crore approx., also a record for the lead star.

The standout performers for the film were Australia and Canada with AUD 1.05 million and CAD 1.15 million respectively. The film had to face a capacity crunch, with most of the key locations running at capacity. This will enable a spillover, with the film expected to collect strongly on weekdays. Elsewhere, the other major markets, the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates also saw strong openings.

With a strong trend over the weekend and the expected spillover, Drishyam 3 will cruise past the USD 10 million mark, which will be a first for Ajay Devgn. The target will be to cross USD 15 million, which it seems well positioned to reach. Beyond that, it could go for USD 20 million as well, the feasibility of which will be known in the coming days.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office Collections of Drishyam: The Conclusion is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 1,675,000 Canada USD 835,000 Middle East USD 1,525,000 Australia USD 735,000 New Zealand USD 145,000 Nepal USD 175,000 United Kingdom USD 610,000 Rest of Europe USD 200,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,100,000

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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