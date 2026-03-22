Early Box Office Trends: Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi) charging towards historic Rs. 100 Cr nett on Sunday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) is set for history today as it is moving towards Rs. 100 crore nett single day. The film narrowly missed the century mark by just Rs. 4 crore yesterday. It did hit the benchmark across all versions, but the industry tends to prioritise the Hindi version reporting, and it was a bit sad to see it miss coming so close. Not too sad because it was known that it would have another shot at it on Sunday, and that is what it seems to be doing.

The way morning and matinee shows have gone today, plus advances for evening & night baked in, the film appears likely to breach the benchmark today. The likely number at the moment seems to be around Rs. 105 crore nett, with clearer estimates to emerge as the day progresses. This was largely anticipated since advances for today were ahead of yesterday. However, the limitation wasn’t demand; it was capacity. No matter how strong the advances are, ultimately, you can only collect as much as capacity allows. This is not to say that the film didn’t have the capacity to get to Rs. 100 crore; it has more than enough. The capacity shortfall is in the bigger centres, which have been running practically full in primetime shows throughout the weekend.

The growth today is coming in core Hindi markets like Gujarat, Rajasthan, CP-CI, Bihar and surprisingly West Bengal. These are Sunday markets which get huge growth on Sundays. Although yesterday was a public holiday for Eid, these markets still had room to grow, and they are doing so. Delhi-NCR and Mysore are going to be flat because Saturday itself was at capacity.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) had set a single-day record for Bollywood pretty much everywhere yesterday except West Bengal, Assam, AP-Nizam and Tamil Nadu-Kerala. West Bengal and Assam will mostly be done today, though AP-Nizam and Tamil Nadu-Kerala may miss, which is down to capacity, as the film is facing competition from local releases, which have limited its showcasing. If it were a solo release, the record would have been set on the very first day. There were some Hindi belt circuits which were below Pushpa 2 (Hindi) yesterday, but today it seems like it will get everything.

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