Early Box Office Trends: Dhurandhar The Revenge juggernaut continues to roll on with Rs. 55 Cr plus Monday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is looking to collect over Rs. 55 crore nett on its first Monday at the Indian box office, likely around Rs. 56-57 crore nett approx. That marks a 20-25 per cent drop from Friday, which is a very strong hold in general, even more so when it is coming at the level of collections the film has. The film, having faced capacity constraints over the weekend, had a big spillover and a great Monday hold was always on card. The advances suggested Rs. 50 crore plus day, and the film has delivered on the same. The film has maintained the weekend pricing on the weekdays, which has pushed the collections to a higher level.

Additionally, the dubbed versions of the film have also held very well, especially the Telugu, which will collect over Rs. 3 crore nett, down about 30 per cent from a holiday opening day.

Post Eid, the box office remains elevated in Muslim populated centres, so there is probably some of that boost in play, but the holds are superb even in places where that boost is less or non-existent. Take, for example, Punjab, which has a non-existent Muslim population and gets almost nothing of this Post-Eid boost, yet here the drop from Friday will be less than 15 per cent. A similar trend is there in other non-Muslim populated centres.

That is not to say that there is no Post-Eid boost here; you have a state like Uttar Pradesh (other than NCR cities Noida and Ghaziabad) where this boost is generally the most pronounced. Here, Monday will almost be on par with Friday, with a single-digit drop, but then again, with how the period typically goes, Monday could even have been higher than Friday here. The broader takeaway basically is that the film’s hold is largely intrinsic, with little help from Post Eid.

The five-day box office collections for the film stand at around Rs. 440 crore nett approx. The film will be hitting Rs. 500 crore nett on Wednesday, on the seventh day of its release and end its extended first week at over Rs. 550 crore nett. Since the film is faring the best in the urban centres, it will be expected to have a very strong hold on Friday and then make substantial gains over the weekend. In all likelihood, the film would be sitting over Rs. 700 crore nett by coming Sunday.

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