Early Box Office Trends: Dhurandhar The Revenge scores another Rs. 50 Cr day on Tuesday

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) is looking to collect around Rs. 50 crore nett on its sixth day of release at the Indian box office. The collections are likely to come around Rs. 48 crore nett, with a slight chance at hitting Rs. 50 crore nett, subject to where actuals come in tomorrow. The Tuesday numbers are again a non-holiday record, the one film ahead of it being Gadar 2, which collected Rs. 55 crore nett, aided by Independence Day holiday.

The dubbed versions are collecting very well, especially the Telugu versions, with what looks like a nearly Rs. 4 crore nett day. Across all versions, the film will be over Rs. 50 crore nett on Tuesday.

The drop from Monday is roughly 15 per cent, which is par for the course at this level of collections as the spillover impact wears off and business starts to stabilise. The drops across circuits are fairly uniform, ranging from 10 to 20 per cent. That also shows that the post-Eid boost the film is experiencing is limited. Generally, the markets that benefit from the post-Eid boost see sharper day-on-day declines as the effect begins to fade, while non-Muslim centres tend to hold relatively steadier. Here, Uttar Pradesh was down the same 15 per cent as the rest of India.

The six-day running total for the film will be around Rs. 490 crore nett. It will cross Rs. 500 crore tomorrow, in a record time of seven days plus previews. There is a holiday for Ram Navami on Thursday, which shall help the collections a bit. The extended first week will most likely be over Rs. 570 crore nett, which will take out the full run of almost every original Hindi film, but Dhurandhar. Since the film is faring the best in the urban centres, it will be expected to have a strong hold on Friday and then make substantial gains over the weekend. In all likelihood, the film would be sitting over Rs. 700 crore nett by coming Sunday.

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