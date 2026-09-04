Early Box Office Trends: Mirzapur The Movie shows it Baahubal with Rs. 22 Cr plus first day in India

Mirzapur: The Movie is looking to collect around Rs. 22-23 crore nett on its opening day. If the night shows are stronger than expected, there is still a way to Rs. 25 crore nett, but at the very least it should get to Rs. 22 crore nett. The film is actually running ahead of Awarapan 2 through evening shows for the day, but Awarapan 2 had huge night shows thanks to the big holiday for Independence Day the next day, which will be tough for Mirzapur to replicate.

Compared to Awarapan 2, Mirzapur: The Movie is performing better across the Hindi belt circuits, particularly in Delhi-UP and Gujarat, while Awarapan 2 is ahead in Maharashtra and South India. The Janmashtami holiday factor has helped the film in the Hindi belt circuits (the most in Gujarat), while in Maharashtra it's not a holiday, so that is contributing to some lag there. Holiday aside, Awarapan 2 played better in Maharashtra and South India, while Mirzapur is more of a Northern India movie.

While this opening may come as a surprise to many, it shouldn’t. The box office has repeatedly shown that established IPs can generate significant returns, and Mirzapur is one strong IP. The potential was perhaps even greater, but the last season of the series wasn’t as well received, and this is a reboot, not a continuation of the story, which would have a higher interest level. That is just an aside; no one is complaining here.

Thanks to the strong initial, Mirzapur: The Movie is a HIT on arrival. The confirmation shall come tomorrow with second-day hold, but that appears to be a done deal. The reports coming out also seem fine, so it should play well over the coming days. The advances for tomorrow seem to be holding good, so a strong weekend is all but assured. Then it's about where it lands on Monday and subsequent days, which will determine if it can go higher than a HIT.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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