Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 2nd Monday: Harshvardhan Rane's film continues good hold, crosses Rs 65 crore mark
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat made Rs 1.35 crore on Day 14, bringing its cume to Rs. 65.25 crore net in India.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continued to hold well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 1.35 crore net on its second Monday, bringing its second week's cume to Rs. 10 crore. The running total cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reached Rs. 65.25 crore net in 14 days. The movie is expected to continue gaining traction in the coming days as well.
The Harshavardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa film will face Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's HAQ next weekend, which might affect its box office run. The movie will cross the Rs. 70 crore mark soon, probably in the next weekend. How far the movie can go from there on will depend on how the movie performs in the third week. Going by the current trends, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs. 75 crore net or so.
The success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat screams how the audience is craving for good music and a relatable storyline. The Milap Zaveri starrer turned out to be the surprise hit this Diwali, that too, in a clash with a relatively bigger film, Thamma.
Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 9.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.15 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.35 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 65.25 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question./
ALSO READ: Thamma Box Office 2nd Monday: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film beats Jolly LLB 3, nears Rs 115 crore mark