Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 2nd Monday: Harshvardhan Rane's film continues good hold, crosses Rs 65 crore mark

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continued to hold well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 1.35 crore net on its second Monday, bringing its second week's cume to Rs. 10 crore. The running total cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reached Rs. 65.25 crore net in 14 days. The movie is expected to continue gaining traction in the coming days as well.

The Harshavardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa film will face Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's HAQ next weekend, which might affect its box office run. The movie will cross the Rs. 70 crore mark soon, probably in the next weekend. How far the movie can go from there on will depend on how the movie performs in the third week. Going by the current trends, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs. 75 crore net or so.

The success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat screams how the audience is craving for good music and a relatable storyline. The Milap Zaveri starrer turned out to be the surprise hit this Diwali, that too, in a clash with a relatively bigger film, Thamma.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 65.25 cr.

