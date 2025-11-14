Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 3 Weeks: Harshvardhan Rane's film collects Rs 75.50 crore in 24 days, nears its theatrical end
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, collected Rs. 5.25 crore in the third week. Details Inside.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat closed its third week by minting Rs. 5.25 crore net, with Rs. 40 lakh coming on Thursday. The movie recorded a drop of roughly 65 percent from the second week, which is a reasonable hold and better than its rival release, Thamma. The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial opened with Rs. 9 crore on Day 1 and wrapped its extended opening week at Rs. 55.25 crore, followed by Rs. 17 crore in the second week.
The three-week cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reached Rs. 75.50 crore net at the domestic box office. The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer is now heading towards its theatrical end, which could be around Rs. 78 crore net. The movie met with mixed word-of-mouth, still it managed to gain traction and achieved a Clean Hit venture. It did good business in the B & C centres, which were its target audience. All eyes are now on Milan's next movie, Mastiii 4.
Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 9.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 2.85 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.20 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 3.10 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.70 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.55 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs 0.65 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.45 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 75.50 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
