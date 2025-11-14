Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 3 Weeks: Harshvardhan Rane's film collects Rs 75.50 crore in 24 days, nears its theatrical end

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat closed its third week by minting Rs. 5.25 crore net, with Rs. 40 lakh coming on Thursday. The movie recorded a drop of roughly 65 percent from the second week, which is a reasonable hold and better than its rival release, Thamma. The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial opened with Rs. 9 crore on Day 1 and wrapped its extended opening week at Rs. 55.25 crore, followed by Rs. 17 crore in the second week.

The three-week cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reached Rs. 75.50 crore net at the domestic box office. The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer is now heading towards its theatrical end, which could be around Rs. 78 crore net. The movie met with mixed word-of-mouth, still it managed to gain traction and achieved a Clean Hit venture. It did good business in the B & C centres, which were its target audience. All eyes are now on Milan's next movie, Mastiii 4.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.85 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.20 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs 0.65 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.40 cr. Total Rs. 75.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

