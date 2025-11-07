Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 3rd Friday: Harshvardhan Rane's romantic film continues steady run, collects Rs 60 lakh

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead, is targeting another good day at the box office. The movie is estimated to collect Rs. 60 lakh today on its 3rd Friday, taking the total cume of 18 days to Rs. 70.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The drop today came as a new release, HAQ, grabbed most of the screens.

The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial is expected to record a good jump tomorrow and then hold decently on the weekdays. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, it will wrap its theatrical run somewhere between Rs. 75 crore to Rs. 80 crore. The movie has already emerged as a HIT and the highest-grossing of Harshvardhan Rane's career.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat sustained well at the box office, thanks to its viral soundtracks and relatable storyline. The movie also drew some traction from Sanam Teri Kasam fans. It performed best in the B & C centres, its targeted audiences. All eyes are now on Harshvardhan Rane's next release.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.15 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 70.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Explodes Into Blockbuster With an Unprecedented Turnaround in Fourth Week