Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office 3rd Tuesday: Harshvardhan Rane's film remains steady, nets Rs 1.50 crore on Day 15

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is targeting to collect Rs. 1.50 crore on its Day 15, witnessing a 10 percent jump over Monday. The tragic romantic drama is holding well, considering the cast and cost involved in the film. It has started witnessing better trends than its rival release, which is an impressive thing.

The running total of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has reached Rs. 66.75 crore net mark in 15 days, which was not expected. The way it is performing at the box office, it will cross the Rs. 70 crore mark in the next weekend, where the movie will face Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer, HAQ.

If it continues to record good traction further, the movie will close its theatrical run around Rs. 75 crore net mark, which is an encouraging figure for such a small-budget movie. The success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat proves that the audience is craving for musical romantic drama, which has their heart in the right place.

For the unversed, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as the 5th Clean Hit venture of 2025, following Chhaava, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Raid 2.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 66.75 cr.

