Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 11: Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama holds well, nets Rs. 2.25 crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is estimated to collect Rs. 2.25 crore on its second Friday, dropping by just 10 per cent over yesterday, which is a good hold. The movie netted Rs. 57 crore in 11 days of its theatrical run in India, which is a commendable figure for such a small-budget movie, especially considering it was released in a clash.

The movie is expected to experience a significant jump on Saturday and Sunday, as there are no major releases this weekend. The only competition it has this weekend is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, which is expected to dominate the weekend. Moreover, 7 Shah Rukh Khan films have returned to the big screen, but on limited screens.

Regarding Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, the movie is performing well. It got the advantage of being a youth-centric movie, apart from good music and engaging promotional assets. The hangover of Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam also helped the film to some extent.

It has a clean run ahead with only De De Pyaar De 2 being a major release. If Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat manages to gain traction, it should finish its theatrical run with a total of around Rs. 85 crore to Rs. 90 crore. However, the movie also has a chance to slip on weekdays, following the trends of Saiyaara and Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release). If that happens, its lifetime target will be around Rs. 75 crore net, which is also an impressive figure.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 57 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thamma Box Office Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film remains steady, nets Rs. 2.40 crore