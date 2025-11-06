Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 16: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-led film earns Rs 1.45 crore, nears Rs 70 crore mark

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is estimated to collect Rs. 140 crore to Rs. 1.50 crore net on its third Wednesday at the Indian box office. The movie is holding up well, witnessing a 10 percent jump over its Monday collections. The running total cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reached Rs. 68.20 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Milan Milap Zaveri-directed film will cross the Rs. 70 crore mark tomorrow. It will face Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer, HAQ, next weekend. Depending on how the new release opens up, it will determine how far Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat can go from here on.

Based on current trends, the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer tragic romantic drama is expected to wrap its box office journey in the vicinity of Rs. 75 crore to Rs. 80 crore net in India, bagging a Superhit verdict. The success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is even more remarkable, as trade was not expecting it to perform this well. Moreover, it comes in a clash scenario, that too, with a relatively bigger film.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.45 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 68.20 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thamma Box Office Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer nets Rs 1.40 crore, nears Rs 120 crore mark