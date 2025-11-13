Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-led film collects Rs 65 lakh on 4th Wednesday, crosses Rs 75 crore mark

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, remained steady on its 4th Wednesday. The movie collected Rs. 65 lakh today, taking the total cume slightly above Rs. 75 crore net at the Indian box office.

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the movie is now in its final legs. It is expected to wind up its collections around the Rs. 80 crore mark. It's an impressive figure for such a small-budget movie. Helmed by Milan Milap Zaveri, the movie worked well due to its relatable storyline, music and tragic end. Moreover, the hangover of Sanam Teri Kasam and the ground promotions done by Rane helped the movie.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as a Clean Hit venture and became the 5th Hit film of 2025. It also became the highest-grossing film of Harshvardhan Rane's career.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.85 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.20 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs 0.65 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.65 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 75.30 cr.

