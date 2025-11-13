Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-led film collects Rs 65 lakh on 4th Wednesday, crosses Rs 75 crore mark
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, crossed the Rs. 75 crore mark at the Indian box office. Details Inside.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, remained steady on its 4th Wednesday. The movie collected Rs. 65 lakh today, taking the total cume slightly above Rs. 75 crore net at the Indian box office.
Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the movie is now in its final legs. It is expected to wind up its collections around the Rs. 80 crore mark. It's an impressive figure for such a small-budget movie. Helmed by Milan Milap Zaveri, the movie worked well due to its relatable storyline, music and tragic end. Moreover, the hangover of Sanam Teri Kasam and the ground promotions done by Rane helped the movie.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as a Clean Hit venture and became the 5th Hit film of 2025. It also became the highest-grossing film of Harshvardhan Rane's career.
Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 9.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 2.85 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.20 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 3.10 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.70 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.55 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs 0.65 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.65 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 75.30 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
