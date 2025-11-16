Box Office: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat nears the end of a Super Hit run; Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa starrer collects 76 crore in 27 days

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is looking to make its 4th weekend of Rs. 65 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh. The movie dropped with the arrival of a new release this weekend. The running total of the film reached Rs. 76.15 crore net. It is now heading towards its theatrical end. Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office.

The tragic romantic drama is expected to add a couple of crores in the next two weeks and then wind its theatrical run around Rs. 77 crore to Rs. 78 crore net. Considering its cast and budget, this is a phenomenal figure. The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa movie not only gained traction but also proved how the audience is craving for good music-backed love stories.

Though the movie received mixed word-of-mouth, it still managed to sustain well, emerging as the biggest grosser of Rane's career.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.85 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.20 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.70 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs 0.65 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.45 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.40 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.20 cr 4th Saturday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 0.20 - 0.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 76.15 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thamma Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-led film nets Rs. 70 lakh in 4th weekend, cume reaches Rs. 125 crore