Box Office: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat nears the end of a Super Hit run; Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa starrer collects 76 crore in 27 days
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer tragic love story added around Rs. 65-70 lakh to the tally in the 4th weekend. The Clean Hit movie is set to wind its run soon.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is looking to make its 4th weekend of Rs. 65 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh. The movie dropped with the arrival of a new release this weekend. The running total of the film reached Rs. 76.15 crore net. It is now heading towards its theatrical end. Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office.
The tragic romantic drama is expected to add a couple of crores in the next two weeks and then wind its theatrical run around Rs. 77 crore to Rs. 78 crore net. Considering its cast and budget, this is a phenomenal figure. The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa movie not only gained traction but also proved how the audience is craving for good music-backed love stories.
Though the movie received mixed word-of-mouth, it still managed to sustain well, emerging as the biggest grosser of Rane's career.
Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 9.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 2.85 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.20 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 3.10 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.70 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.55 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs 0.65 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.45 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 0.20 cr
|4th Saturday
|
Rs. 0.25 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 0.20 - 0.25 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 76.15 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
