Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Final Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's film ends theatrical run at Rs 110 cr worldwide, emerges Super HIT

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, wrapped its entire box office journey at a solid Rs. 109.80 crore gross worldwide. The musical romantic drama fetched Rs. 94.20 crore (Rs. 78.50 crore net) from its domestic markets, while the rest Rs. 15.60 crore (USD 1.75 million) came from the foreign territories.

The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial was released alongside Ayushmann Khurrana-led Thamma on the post-Diwali day, which was Tuesday. Since it skipped a regular Friday release, the movie benefited from 10 days of extended opening week. Opened with Rs. 9 crore net, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged a clean Hit venture in its first 10 days only, when it scored Rs. 56 crore net in India.

Further, it showed a good hold and collected Rs. 15.75 crore in the second week, followed by Rs. 5.50 crore and Rs. 1.25 crore in the third and fourth weeks, respectively.

Mounted on a small budget, the romantic drama ended its entire theatrical run with a SuperHit verdict, turning out to be a profitable venture. It also became Harshavardhan Rane's biggest grosser. One key factor that played a major role in its successful run was good music. The hangover of Sanam Teri Kasam and on-ground promotion by Rane himself drew some traction.

Box office collection of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 56 crore Week 2 Rs. 15.75 crore Week 3 Rs. 5.50 crore Week 4 Rs. 1.25 crore India Total Rs. 78.50 crore (Rs. 94.20 crore gross) Overseas USD 1.75 million (Rs. 15.60 crore gross) WORLDWIDE Rs. 109.80 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: First Noticeable Drop in the Run, To Surpass 100Cr Worldwide Today