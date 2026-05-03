Ek Din Box Office: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama is a WASH OUT, collects Rs. 1.75 crore in two days

Aamir Khan's latest production venture, Ek Din, dropped by 25 per cent on its second day after taking an already low start. It added Rs. 75 lakh to the tally, taking the two-day cume to Rs. 1.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie should have recorded a jump on Day 2 or stayed steady, but it dropped, which sealed its fate at the box office.

Mounted on a budget of almost Rs. 75 crore, the Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer romantic drama is heading to a disastrous end at the box office. Based on the current trends, Ek Din is gearing up to turn out to be one of the biggest disasters in recent times, as the movie is likely to wind up its entire cume under the Rs. 5 crore mark.

Ek Din marks the third film of Junaid Khan after Maharaj and Loveyapa. While the former was a direct-to-OTT release, the latter was a box office flop. The young actor needs to pick strong subjects and avoid remakes to leave a significant mark at the box office. His next film is reportedly Ragini 3, a horror comedy, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Ek Din is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 1.75 crore

For the unversed, Ek Din also stars Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, Jenifer Emmanuel, Astha Gulati, and others. It centres on a couple whose time together is limited by a rare memory disorder. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the popular Thai film One Day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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