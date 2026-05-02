Ek Din Opening Day Box Office: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer opens on a disappointing note, collects mere Rs 1 crore on Day 1

Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, opened on a dull note at the box office. The romantic drama, directed by Sunil Pandey, debuted with Rs. 1 crore nett at the Indian box office. That's a disappointing start to say the least, for a film whose advance booking was opened 40 days ago.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which is concerning for the makers. Had the film received a positive reception, it would have had a chance to grow further. Though the fate of Ek Din is almost sealed, it will be interesting to see how far it can go at the box office.

Ek Din marks the third film of Junaid Khan after Maharaj and Loveyapa. While the former was a direct-to-OTT release, the latter was a box office flop. The young actor needs to pick strong subjects and avoid remakes to leave a significant mark at the box office. His next film is reportedly Ragini 3, a horror comedy, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

The Box Office Collection of Ek Din is as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 1.00 crore

For the unversed, Ek Din also stars Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, Jenifer Emmanuel, Astha Gulati, and others. It centres on a couple whose time together is limited by a rare memory disorder. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the popular Thai film One Day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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