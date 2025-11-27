EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Eko Worldwide Box Office: Sandeep Pradeep-led mystery thriller continues glorious run, grosses Rs 17 crore in 5 days

Sandeep Pradeep's mystery thriller, Eko, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, recorded another promising day at the box office. Details Inside.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Nov 27, 2025 | 01:55 AM IST | 236K
Eko Worldwide Box Office: Sandeep Pradeep-led mystery thriller continues good run, grosses Rs 17 crore in 5 days (Credits: Aaradyaa Studios)

Malayalam film Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role along with Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin, continues its impressive run at the box office. The mystery thriller drama, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, grossed nearly Rs. 17 crore at the worldwide box office. It clocked Rs. 10.70 crore in its domestic markets, while the International territories contributed around USD 700K in 5 days. 

Around 80 per cent of its total domestic collections came from its home turf. It opened with Rs. 70 lakh in Kerala and recorded its biggest day on Sunday, collecting Rs. 2.80 crore. On Tuesday, Eko added Rs. 1.70 crore to the tally, bringing the total 5-day cume to Rs. 8.80 crore at the Mollywood box office. 

Compared to its rival release Vilaayath Budha, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eko is performing much better. For the record, Vilaayath Budha could collect Rs. 4.15 crore in 5 days at the Kerala box office. The Sandeep Pradeep starrer movie opened to a positive reception, which is why the movie is on a glorious run. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on. 

The Dinjith Ayyathan directorial is also trending far better than his previous Hit film, Kishkindha Kaandam

The box office collection of Eko is as follows: 

Particulars Box Office
Day 1 Rs. 0.90 crore
Day 2 Rs. 2.20 crore
Day 3 Rs. 3.50 crore
Day 4 Rs. 2.10 crore
Day 5 Rs. 2.00 crore
   
INDIA Total Rs. 10.70 crore
Kerala Total Rs. 8.80 crore
   
Overseas USD 700K (Rs. 6.25 crore)
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 16.95 crore gross in 5 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

