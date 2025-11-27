Eko Worldwide Box Office: Sandeep Pradeep-led mystery thriller continues glorious run, grosses Rs 17 crore in 5 days

Malayalam film Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role along with Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin, continues its impressive run at the box office. The mystery thriller drama, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, grossed nearly Rs. 17 crore at the worldwide box office. It clocked Rs. 10.70 crore in its domestic markets, while the International territories contributed around USD 700K in 5 days.

Around 80 per cent of its total domestic collections came from its home turf. It opened with Rs. 70 lakh in Kerala and recorded its biggest day on Sunday, collecting Rs. 2.80 crore. On Tuesday, Eko added Rs. 1.70 crore to the tally, bringing the total 5-day cume to Rs. 8.80 crore at the Mollywood box office.

Compared to its rival release Vilaayath Budha, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eko is performing much better. For the record, Vilaayath Budha could collect Rs. 4.15 crore in 5 days at the Kerala box office. The Sandeep Pradeep starrer movie opened to a positive reception, which is why the movie is on a glorious run. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

The Dinjith Ayyathan directorial is also trending far better than his previous Hit film, Kishkindha Kaandam.

The box office collection of Eko is as follows:

Particulars Box Office Day 1 Rs. 0.90 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.20 crore Day 3 Rs. 3.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.10 crore Day 5 Rs. 2.00 crore INDIA Total Rs. 10.70 crore Kerala Total Rs. 8.80 crore Overseas USD 700K (Rs. 6.25 crore) WORLDWIDE Rs. 16.95 crore gross in 5 days

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer sells 30,000 tickets in national chains, IMPRESSIVE opening on cards