Vishwak Sen's ENE Repeat maintained a good box-office trend. The movie opened to Rs. 6.75 crore. It dropped on the second day by 50 per cent but bounced back on the third day, registering a 55 per cent spike. The three-day theatrical cume of ENE Repeat reached Rs. 15.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is heading to close its 4-day opening weekend at Rs. 20 crore or so.

Most of the collections are coming from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other bigger Telugu cities. The trend is good; if it can develop some legs in the coming days, it will be a good result. The Vishwak Sen starrer is expected to emerge as a successful venture, depending on how it holds in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of ENE Repeat are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 6.75 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.50 crore Total Rs. 15.75 crore

Apart from Vishwak Sen , the movie features Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and others in key roles. It also features a cameo appearance by Anil Ravipudi.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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