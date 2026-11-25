ENE Repeat collected Rs. 2 crore on its first Tuesday, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The 6-day theatrical cume of the buddy comedy drama reached Rs. 25.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is heading to close its extended opening week at Rs. 30 crore or so, similar to its rival release Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT).

The hold is pretty impressive. If the movie manages to trend well in the second week too, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. ENE Repeat, directed by Tharun Bhascker, garnered a positive reception among the audience, which is a big relief. Both Telugu releases this weekend, AOT and ENE Repeat, are witnessing a successful run at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of ENE Repeat are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 6.75 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.50 crore 4 Rs. 5.50 crore 5 Rs. 2.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 25.75 crore

For the unversed, ENE Repeat is the sequel to 2018’s Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Apart from Vishwak Sen , the movie features Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and others in key roles. It also features a cameo appearance by Anil Ravipudi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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