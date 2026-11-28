ENE Repeat, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role, entered the second week with a 15 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its second Friday, bringing its 9-day theatrical cume to Rs. 30 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Telugu film is doing well, considering the cast and budget involved. It is facing stiff competition from DQ Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), which is also doing well at the box office. Both movies garnered positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is helping them at the ticket window, too.

The Vishwak Sen starrer should aim for a jump on Saturday and Sunday and then strong trends on the weekdays for a favorable end at the box office. Let's see how the film performs further at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of ENE Repeat are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 6.75 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.50 crore 4 Rs. 5.50 crore 5 Rs. 2.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 1.50 crore 9 Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 30.00 crore

For the unversed, ENE Repeat is the sequel to 2018’s Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Apart from Vishwak Sen , the movie features Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and others in key roles. It also features a cameo appearance by Anil Ravipudi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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