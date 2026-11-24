Telugu movie ENE Repeat collected Rs. 2.50 crore on Day 5 (Monday), registering a 60 per cent drop from the opening day. That's a big drop. The 5-day theatrical cume of the Telugu movie reached Rs. 23.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The buddy comedy drama needs a strong trend ahead for a successful theatrical run. The movie is facing stiff competition from DQ Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) in Telugu states.

Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the movie received positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is a good sign for its fate. Let's see how the film performs in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of ENE Repeat are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 6.75 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.50 crore 4 Rs. 5.50 crore 5 Rs. 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 23.75 crore

For the unversed, ENE Repeat is the sequel to 2018’s Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Apart from Vishwak Sen , the movie features Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and others in key roles. It also features a cameo appearance by Anil Ravipudi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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