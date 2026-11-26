Vishwak Sen's latest release, ENE Repeat, collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its Day 7 (Wednesday). It registered a 25 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of the Telugu film reached Rs. 27.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the buddy comedy drama is heading to close this week around the Rs. 30 crore mark. The movie met with positive reception among the audience, which is a good sign for its theatrical run. However, it needs to show promising trends ahead in order to emerge as a successful venture at the box office.

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The movie is witnessing stiff competition from Dq Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), which is also doing well at the box office. Let's see how the movie performs in its second weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of ENE Repeat are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 6.75 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.50 crore 4 Rs. 5.50 crore 5 Rs. 2.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 27.25 crore

For the unversed, ENE Repeat is the sequel to 2018’s Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Apart from Vishwak Sen , the movie features Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and others in key roles. It also features a cameo appearance by Anil Ravipudi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT) Box Office: Dulquer Salmaan's film collects Rs 4.50 crore on Day 6, set to wrap first week at Rs 30 crore