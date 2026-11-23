Telugu buddy comedy drama, ENE Repeat, recorded a good opening weekend. It remained steady on Sunday and added another Rs. 5.50 crore to the tally. The 4-day extended opening weekend wrapped up at Rs. 21.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the movie is expected to hold well on weekdays too, since it witnessed a positive reception among the audience. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the Vishwak Sen starrer will emerge as a successful venture at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of ENE Repeat are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 6.75 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.50 crore 4 Rs. 5.50 crore Total Rs. 21.25 crore

ENE Repeat collected Rs. 18 crore or so in Telugu states. Outside its home markets, the movie grossed Rs. 2.15 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 85 lakh to the overall tally.

Apart from Vishwak Sen , the movie features Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and others in key roles. It also features a cameo appearance by Anil Ravipudi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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