Evil Dead Burn India 2nd Saturday Box Office: Hollywood horror film holds well against The Odyssey, nears Rs 30 crore mark

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its Day 9 (2nd Saturday), registering an 80 per cent spike over the previous day. The movie took its two-day second weekend cume to Rs. 3.50 crore. Allied to its first week of Rs. 25 crore, the running cume of Evil Dead Burn reached Rs. 28.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Hollywood horror flick is expected to close this weekend around Rs. 30-31 crore gross, and then it will head towards the lifetime cume of the franchise's previous release, Rs. 39 crore. Though the movie is certain to surpass this mark, it will be interesting to see whether it can hit the Rs. 50 crore mark in its full run. Evil Dead Burn needs to hold well on weekdays and then in the third week in order to get there.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others. Evil Dead Burn is on track to bag a Clean Hit verdict, depending on how it holds in the coming days. Meanwhile, The Odyssey is currently dominating the Indian box office.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 25.00 crore (incl. previews) Day 8 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Day 9 Rs. 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 28.50 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Day 2 India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic drama spikes by 30 per cent on Saturday, hits Rs 45 crore mark in two days