Evil Dead Burn India Box Office: Hollywood horror film collects Rs 5.60 crore in 2nd Weekend, crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 2.10 crore on its second Sunday (Day 10), registering a nominal drop over the previous day. Ideally, it should have recorded some spike or remained flat on Sunday. The second weekend of Evil Dead Burn ended at Rs. 5.60 crore gross, taking the total cume to Rs. 30.60 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The horror film is expected to close its second week around Rs. 8 to 9 crore, which will take its running cume closer to the Rs. 35 crore mark. Based on current trends, the movie should surpass the franchise's previous release in its third week, and then it will march towards its lifetime target.

Evil Dead Burn is likely to close its entire run under the Rs. 50 crore gross in India, until it performs miraculously well in the third week. The movie is currently facing The Odyssey in cinemas, which has somehow dented its theatrical run.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others. Evil Dead Burn is on track to bag a Clean Hit verdict, depending on how it holds in the coming days. Meanwhile, The Odyssey is currently dominating the Indian box office.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 25.00 crore (incl. previews) Day 8 Rs. 1.25 crore Day 9 Rs. 2.25 crore Day 10 Rs. 2.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 30.60 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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