Evil Dead Burn India Box Office: Hollywood horror film maintains STRONG hold on first Tuesday, collects Rs 21 crore in 5 days

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 3.35 crore on its first Tuesday (Day 5), recording a 35 per cent spike from the previous day. That's a superb hold. The movie took its 5-day theatrical cume to Rs. 21.20 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the horror film is likely to close its first week around the Rs. 25 crore gross mark in India, which will be a solid figure. How far the movie can go from there on will depend on how it holds up against Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. So far, the movie is certain to surpass the franchise's previous film (Rs. 39 crore) and bag a Clean Hit verdict. It will be interesting to see if the film can enter into the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in India.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others. However, the two other releases, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, couldn't maintain the same momentum. Moana also failed to put up a start. All eyes are now on Evil Dead Burn's trend in the coming days.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 0.65 crore Day 1 Rs. 3.30 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.40 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 3.35 crore (est.) Total Rs. 21.20 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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