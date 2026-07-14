Evil Dead Burn India Box Office: Hollywood horror film passes Monday test with SOLID hold, collects approx. Rs 18 crore in 4 days

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its first Monday at the Indian box office, registering a 25 per cent drop from the opening day. That's a strong hold for a Hollywood movie. Usually, movies drop by 40 to 50 per cent on Mondays, but it remained among the audience's top choices.

The running cume of Evil Dead Burn now stands at Rs. 17.85 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is heading to close this week around the Rs. 25 crore mark, which will be a superb first week. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds in the second week, while facing Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

So far, the movie is heading to emerge as a Clean Hit venture in India. It is likely to surpass the full run of the previous film in the franchise. Let's see if it can also enter the Rs. 50 crore club at the Indian box office.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others. However, the two other releases, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, couldn't maintain the same momentum. Moana also failed to put up a start. All eyes are now on Evil Dead Burn's trend in the coming days.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 0.65 crore Day 1 Rs. 3.30 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.40 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 17.85 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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