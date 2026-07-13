Evil Dead Burn India Box Office: Hollywood horror film records SOLID trends, grosses Rs 15 crore in opening weekend

Evil Dead Burn wrapped up its opening weekend around Rs. 15 crore gross at the Indian box office, with Rs. 5.75 crore coming on Sunday. The Hollywood horror film is likely to hold well on Monday, too, and then on weekdays, which is a positive sign. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its first week around Rs. 21 crore to Rs. 23 crore or so.

Directed by Sebastian Vanicek, Evil Dead Burn has set a strong base and is on the track to emerge as another big success at the Indian box office. The movie is all set to surpass the lifetime run of the previous film of the franchise, which grossed over Rs. 39 crore. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds against The Odyssey at the Indian box office.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others. However, the two other releases, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, couldn't maintain the same momentum. Moana also failed to put up a start. All eyes are now on Evil Dead Burn's trend in the coming days.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 0.70 crore Day 1 Rs. 3.30 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 5.75 crore Total Rs. 15.00 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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