Evil Dead Burn India Day 2 Box Office: Hollywood horror film collects Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, nets Rs 9 crore in 2 days

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 5.25 crore on Saturday (Day 2), registering a 60 per cent spike from the opening day. This took its two-day theatrical run to Rs. 9.25 crore gross at the Indian box office, including paid previews. The movie is expected to close its first weekend around Rs. 15 crore or so, which will be a superb opening weekend for the film.

Directed by Sebastian Vanicek, Evil Dead Burn is doing the best in South India. The way it is performing, it is heading to emerge as a successful venture at the box office. However, a lot will depend on how it holds on weekdays and then in the second week. The previous film of the franchise had recorded a weekend debut of Rs. 10.75 crore and went on to collect nearly Rs. 39 crore gross in its full run. The same can be expected here too, which will be a favourable result.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others.

However, the two recent releases, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, couldn't maintain the same momentum. Moana also failed to put up a start. All eyes are now on Minions & Monsters and the newly released Evil Dead Burn. Let's see if it can surprise at the Indian box office.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 0.75 crore Day 1 Rs. 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.25 crore Total Rs. 9.25 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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