Evil Dead Burn India Day 6 Box Office: Hollywood horror film holds well on Wednesday, nears Rs 25 crore mark

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its Wednesday (Day 6), registering a promising hold. The Hollywood horror flick took its 6-day theatrical cume to Rs. 23.45 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is looking to close its first week at around Rs. 25 crore or so, which would be a fantastic figure.

A lot will depend on how it holds in its second week, as the movie will face a clash with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Though both films cater to different sections of the audience, there would still be some impact, at least in the weekend. The movie is likely to surpass the franchise's previous release in its full run, but whether it can enter the Rs. 50 crore club will depend on how it performs in the next two weeks. Had there been a clear run, it would have shown long legs like Project Hail Mary or Obsession in India.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others. However, the two other releases, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, couldn't maintain the same momentum. Moana also failed to put up a start. All eyes are now on Evil Dead Burn's trend in the coming days.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 0.65 crore Day 1 Rs. 3.30 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.40 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 3.35 crore (est.) Day 6 Rs. 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 23.45 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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