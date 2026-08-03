Evil Dead Burn Lifetime India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film set to close theatrical run at Rs 36.50 crore in India

Evil Dead Burn is now running in its final legs. The movie performed well in its opening week, collecting Rs. 25 crore. After which, it couldn’t maintain the same momentum. The movie added Rs. 8 crore to the tally in the second week, followed by Rs. 2.50 crore in the third week.

For the record, the movie faced The Odyssey in the second week, which dented its performance to a major extent. Now, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s gargantuan box office run, Evil Dead Burn had no choice but to leave cinemas.

The three-week cume of the horror flick reached Rs. 35.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. From here, it can add around Rs. 1 crore more to the tally and close its entire box office run at Rs. 36.50 crore in India. Had the movie held well in the second and third weeks, it would have sailed to a much better finish.

The movie was earlier projected to emerge as the biggest grosser of the franchise in India, but now it will end up behind the previous installment, which collected Rs. 39 crore. Nevertheless, it did a decent business.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 25.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 8.00 cr. Week 3 Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 35.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.



DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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