Evil Dead Burn Opening Week India Box Office: Performs better than Obsession, grosses Rs 25 crore in 7 days

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 2 crore on its Day 7, closing its first week at Rs. 25.45 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's a good total for a Hollywood horror flick. The movie is performing best in South India, followed by other metro cities. Interestingly, the movie recorded a better opening week than Curry Barker's Obsession, which grossed over Rs. 22 crore.

The movie is now facing The Odyssey from this week onwards. Though both films cater to different sections of the audience, a lot will still depend on how it holds against the new release. If Evil Dead Burn manages to perform well, it will have a clean run until Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in cinemas.

Based on current trends, the movie is certain to surpass the franchise's previous release, but whether it can march into the Rs. 50 crore club will depend on how it holds against The Odyssey.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others. However, the two other releases, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, couldn't maintain the same momentum. Moana also failed to put up a start. All eyes are now on Evil Dead Burn's trend in the coming days.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 0.65 crore Day 1 Rs. 3.30 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.40 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 3.35 crore Day 6 Rs. 2.25 crore Day 7 Rs. 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 25.45 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.