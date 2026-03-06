EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings open on March 7; Jio Studios to introduce Super Blockbuster Plus Rate in National Chains

The highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is gearing up for a grand release on Eid 2026, i.e. March 19. The overseas advances for the Ranveer Singh starrer opened earlier this week to an expectedly roaring start. The attention now shifts to the domestic market, where a similarly explosive start is widely expected.

The wait won’t be long. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that advance bookings in India are set to open tomorrow (March 7) across national chains and key multiplexes. Ticket sales will go live immediately after the launch of the theatrical trailer, which is also scheduled to drop tomorrow. Bookings will initially open on a provisional censor certificate, allowing exhibitors to begin selling tickets while the final certification process is completed.

Anticipating sky-high buzz and enormous demand, national chains are introducing a new, higher ticket-pricing tier labelled “Super Blockbuster Plus”. Typically, tentpole releases are assigned “Super Blockbuster” or “Blockbuster” pricing, which is about 10–25% higher than standard ticket rates, depending on the location. It remains to be seen how much further prices will be pushed under this new tier.

At nearly four hours of runtime, it also makes logistical sense for the cinemas to have higher-than-normal prices. Due to an extremely high runtime, the film will be missing on shows at various locations, which could only accommodate four shows a day, versus the five or six which most big films have. That will be hurting the capacity. The high prices will make up for some of that lost capacity. The makers are also trying to bring down some of the runtime, closer to 3 hours and 30 minutes, but even that will be on the longer side of things.

At Pinkvilla Predicts, the film is forecasted for an opening day of Rs. 75 crore to Rs. 90 crore, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 85 crore.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film off to roaring advances overseas