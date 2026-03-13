EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar 2 full-fledged advance sales likely to open tomorrow, Ranveer Singh's juggernaut set for HISTORIC start

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is about to hit the cinemas very soon. While the movie is recording historic advance sales for its paid previews, fans are still waiting for its full-fledged advances to open. And now, we have an exciting update on the same.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the full advance booking of Dhurandhar: The Revenge for Day 1 and the entire opening weekend is all set to open tomorrow, March 14. It will be around 5 days prior to its worldwide theatrical release. One must note that there is an ongoing contention between distributors and national chains, which is why the full advances are a bit delayed. Sources suggest that the settlement is expected to be finalized by tomorrow, after which, advances will open, and that’s when the real action begins.

Trade circles are expecting the film to kickstart the pre-sales for the opening day and weekend on a phenomenal note, which will eventually set a new benchmark for the upcoming Hindi releases. Since its Wednesday previews are highly frontloaded, opening day might see some hiccups in the initial days of the pre-sales. But the craze and hype of the film is on such a level that it can surprise and go anywhere in its pre-bookings. For the unversed, the movie has already sold around 2.50 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the paid previews. The movie is looking to close its previews around 3.50 lakh tickets, with an eye on the 4 lakh mark, too.

It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the final days of the advance sales. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others. The movie is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 19, with paid previews on March 18.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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