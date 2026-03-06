EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar 2 release date preponed; paid previews to begin on March 18

Dhurandhar 2 is all set for a grand theatrical release on March 19, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to build momentum around the film. Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that the team is planning an aggressive box-office launch, with paid preview shows scheduled to begin on March 18, starting from 5 PM in India.

As reported earlier today, the advances for the film will open tomorrow, following its trailer launch. The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2 is slated to drop tomorrow at 11:01 AM, and the ticket bookings for the paid previews are expected to go live shortly after the trailer premiere.

Industry insiders say that the strategy is aimed at capitalising on the massive buzz surrounding the sequel. Ever since Dhurandhar released, with the “to be continued” and the teaser for the sequel, in the end, the sequel has been highly anticipated and since then has become one of the most, if not the most, anticipated films in recent memory.

Having previews serves multiple purposes for the film. With Thursday being a national holiday for Eid, having previews on the eve of the day before just makes sense. The film is coming with a long runtime of nearly four hours, which will limit the number of showings on the release day. Having previews helps with that as well, offering more shows for the opening day. There will be some cinemas that will likely be playing the film around the clock starting 5 PM on Wednesday until the next day.

There was a phase in the late 2000s and early 2010s when paid previews had started becoming a regular feature for Bollywood releases. However, the trend gradually faded away, as previews were often seen as taking away from the opening day numbers, with industry reporting largely focused on the first-day collections. Lately, with the “pan-India”-fication of box office reporting, opening day figures are being reported inclusive of previews, which could lead to a revival of the practice.

Stree 2 holds the record for the biggest previews for a Bollywood film. Dhurandhar 2 will be expected to run over it rather comfortably. It needs to be seen how wide these previews will go, and depending on that, the film could end up registering one of the biggest preview totals for any Indian film, a space currently dominated by Telugu releases, which are having very wide previews since last year.

Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar Film - Dhurandhar The Revenge, will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The high-octane spy-action thriller, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, arrives in theatres worldwide on 19 March 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

