EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar v/s Toxic intensifies; Yash starrer partners with PVRInox for distribution in Telugu states

There are visible movements in the distribution sector. After the news of Shah Rukh Khan starrer King getting an advance offer of Rs. 200 crore yesterday, another significant update has now emerged. Yash starrer Toxic has locked its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (APTS) distribution rights with PVRINOX Pictures.

The deal is learnt to be of Rs. 40 crore advance, on a commission basis. As is usually the case, PVRINOX Pictures is expected to further sell most of the sub-territories to the local distributors across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while potentially retaining select areas with themselves. On the surface this may appear to be and frankly is just a Telugu market distribution deal, however there may be more to it. The real significance of this development lies at the national level.

Toxic is currently scheduled to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge over the Eid festive period in March. PVRINOX is the largest multiplex chain in the country, and this association could potentially offer strategic advantages beyond just the Telugu states. The question is whether this deal translates into any tangible benefits in other markets, particularly in the Hindi circuits and Bengaluru city, in terms of showcasing. It will be interesting to see if that turns out to be the case.

It isn’t that simple either because Dhurandhar is the highest grossing film of all time in PVRINOX, so it's not like the chain could simply let go of the sequel.

There is still plenty of time before release, and it remains quite possible that the clash may eventually be averted, which is something most in trade expect to.. However, if current release plans remain hold i.e. both the films release on the same day, Toxic could have something to work with against a formidable opponent like Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

