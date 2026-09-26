EXCLUSIVE: Pen Marudhar bags All India distribution rights of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Love And War

PEN Marudhar is steadily building one strong theatrical slate for the coming year. While the distribution studio is set to end the year on a big note with Shah Rukh Khan's King, it has now lined up a major event film to start the next year by bagging the distribution rights for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

While the financial specifics of the distribution agreement remain under wraps for now, it is safe to presume that it is a commission-based deal with a hefty amount of advance given by PEN Marudhar. Slated for a Republic Day week release, Love and War is currently in the final leg of production. The makers recently kickstarted the film's marketing campaign by unveiling the character posters of its three leads, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Beyond King and Love and War, PEN Marudhar has assembled a strong pipeline of theatrical releases. The studio also holds the distribution rights for Akshay Kumar's Samuk and has entered into a five-film distribution partnership with Luv Films. The deal includes the much-anticipated Sourav Ganguly biopic as well as Luv Ranjan's next directorial venture.

The company is also believed to be in discussions for several other projects, with multiple deals currently in the preliminary stages. Official announcements are expected in the coming months, further strengthening PEN Marudhar's position as one of the leading distribution players in the Hindi film industry. The studio currently has The Vvaan playing in cinemas.

About the film Love & War

Love & War marks the first collaboration between Ranbir, Alia and Vicky in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film also reunites Ranbir with Bhansali nearly two decades after Saawariya, while Alia returns to the filmmaker’s world following Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky previously shared screen space in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, while Alia and Vicky have worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Apart from Ranbir, Alia and Vicky, the period drama also features Supriya Pathak.

The film has undergone changes to its release schedule and was postponed twice before locking in its current date. Love & War is now slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027. The highly anticipated period drama will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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