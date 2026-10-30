EXCLUSIVE: Phars Films Boards as Overseas Distributor of Shah Rukh Khan starrer King in a Historic Deal

There has been a significant change in the overseas distribution of Shah Rukh Khan's King. The film was originally slated to be released by Yash Raj Films, but Phars Films has now acquired the distribution rights.

Sources close to Phars reveal that the company has paid a staggering minimum guarantee (MG) of Rs. 175 crore, an unprecedented figure for an Indian film. To put that into perspective, no Indian film has previously fetched an overseas MG of even Rs. 100 crore, and here King has gone well over that.

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These days most of the distribution deals in Bollywood go on a commission basis, where the distributor simply charges his fees/commission, without paying any surety/guarantee. YRF has previously distributed Jawan and Dunki internationally on the same model, and they were signed in for King as well. However, Phars made an offer too big and too good to be refused. King is the biggest Bollywood film ever made other than Ramayana, so this will go a long way in ensuring recovery for the film, taking away some of the risk from production.

Phars is expected to follow its usual distribution strategy by selling individual territories to sub-distributors while directly handling the Middle East, where the company is based. In fact, it is heard that they have already got a huge offer in Germany. Several of the territory distributors are expected to remain the same as they would have been under Yash Raj Films. The biggest changes will be in markets such as North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, where Yash Raj Films traditionally distributes through its own office.

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To recoup such a massive investment, King will need to deliver an overseas gross in the region of Jawan and Pathaan, around USD 48 million. Since Phars is expected to sell certain territories at a premium, the effective recovery target could be closer to USD 50 million. That is not going to be an easy task, as King will also have to battle Hollywood tentpoles like Avengers: Doomsday, Dune Part 3, Jumanji 3 and others for showcasing during the lucrative Christmas-New Year window.

For now, Phars has placed great confidence in the KING.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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