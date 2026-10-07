EXCLUSIVE: Release dates for Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part One starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in India and Overseas

Ramayana: Part One is set for a wide global theatrical release in a month. Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and others. It will be released by Dharma in India and Sony Pictures in international territories.

The film is arriving during the Diwali weekend, but the exact release date has been a matter of speculation. It was initially expected to release on 6th November, the Friday before Diwali, and some overseas release schedules had listed that date. Others expected it to arrive the day after Diwali, as several major Diwali releases have done over the past decade. However, for a film being positioned as a global event, a Monday release would not have been ideal for international markets.

There were also reports suggesting that the film would release in India on Diwali day, 8th November (Sunday), two days after its international release. However, that was simply the result of a misinterpretation of an interview. The speculation caused some panic because, apart from being an unconventional Sunday release, India opening two days after overseas markets would not be what one would expect of a big Indian film.

The picture is now becoming clearer. It is learnt that the film is going to release in India on 4th November (Wednesday), with paid previews and the official opening day on 5th November (Thursday). That will be a release in the pre-Diwali period, which has traditionally been considered a low period for the box office, but there are several factors which may have led to this date.

For one, the film will be released on Thursday in many of the overseas markets, as is the norm there. India would HAVE TO be at least alongside them, if not earlier. Having previews on Wednesday solves that. As for pre-Diwali, while it was a big limiting factor in the past, it is no longer the same. In 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again were in fact released on Diwali day, the weakest day for the box office, but both films managed to do well. Yes, there will be some impact, but not a major concern. The strong initial demand for the film will get it through the pre-Diwali period, and then from Monday onwards the box office will be in overdrive mode in the post-Diwali period.

Internationally, the film is releasing on the standard day of release in almost all of the territories, with one exception in North America, where the film has previews on Wednesday and releases on Thursday. Other than that, currently the United Kingdom is slated for a Friday release, but that could change to Thursday or Wednesday as well. The East Asian territories, like China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, are currently TBD. It is possible some of these get a day-and-date release alongside the rest of the world, but a later date is also a possibility.

The Worldwide Release Schedule of Ramayana: Part One is as follows:

Territory Date INDIA Previews 4th Nov (Wed) Opening Day 5th Nov (Thu) OVERSEAS North America (Previews) 4th Nov (Wed) Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Germany,

Rest of Europe, North America (Opening Day), Latin America 5th Nov (Thu) United Kingdom, South Africa and Mauritius 6th Nov (Fri) China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong TBD

Note: While these dates are more or less locked, the release decisions are dynamic and can evolve on a day-to-day basis.

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