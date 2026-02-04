EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s King spikes huge demand for India distributor; Gets an offer of Rs 200 crore advance

Earlier this week, Yash Raj Films was officially announced as the overseas distributor for King, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, and starring the father–daughter duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Following that, the trade is now abuzz with the talks of domestic distribution for the film.

According to trade sources, multiple leading distribution studios are in contention for the India rights, including A.A. Films, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), Jio Studios, PVRINOX Pictures, Pen Marudhar and Dharma Productions. Among these, Pen Marudhar, Jio Studios and PVRINOX are understood to be the front-runners at this stage, although no formal announcement has been made yet.

The proposed top offer is learnt to involve a Rs. 200 crore advance, along with an 8 per cent distribution commission, making it one of the largest commission-based offers in recent times. The commission-based distribution deal aligns with the prevailing industry norm, as in modern times, the acquisition model has taken a back seat. Most studios either have an in-house distribution team or are partners on a commission basis with independent distributors.

Strengthening Pen Marudhar’s case is their frequent association with Red Chillies Entertainment in recent years, also distributing the previous two Shah Rukh Khan films, Jawan and Dunki. The latter was a slightly tense release due to a clash with Salaar, during which Pen Marudhar secured the upper hand for Dunki in the showcasing.

On the other hand, PVRINOX has previously done some individual territories for Red Chillies Entertainment and even Pen Marudhar. They owning the biggest multiplex chain in the country goes in their favour. Jio Studios too is aggressively venturing into distribution, and is keen to come on board King, establishing a solid slate of theatrical releases in 2026, starting with Dhurandhar 2 an aim to conclude with King.

King, directed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, is slated to release on 24th December in India. Hollywood tentpoles Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are scheduled to arrive a week earlier. While there is no direct clash, there could be minor showcasing tussles, so having a strong distribution could be critical. The decision on the same and the official announcement are expected to arrive soon.

ALSO READ: Decoding Economics of Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh film generates 300 crore profits