EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan bags a big theatrical deal for Jawan; Here’s a report of all India distributors

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan has cracked a record non-theatrical deal for his coming two releases – Jawan and Dunki. The aggregate non-theatrical deal for the two films was struck at a sum of Rs 480 crore with Jawan fetching Rs 250 crore and Dunki being sold for Rs 230 crore. And now, we have got another exclusive detail on Jawan, this time about the theatrical deal. According to our trade sources, Red Chillies Entertainment has struck a unique deal for Jawan, which is a mix of Advance, Commission and MG.

Pen Marudhar bags North India and West India of Jawan for Rs 100 crore advance

“The idea of this deal is to have the film released in a manner that a share of theatrical revenue kicks back into Red Chillies. Pen Marudhar has acquired North and West India for a sum of Rs 100 crore in advance. Once the distributor earns Rs 100 crore plus share from the theatrical revenue, the deal will consider over and above that on a commission basis i.e., Red Chillies will get around 85 to 90% of the total share whereas the remaining will be release fees for Pen Marudhar. However, till it reaches the Rs 100 to 110 crore mark, the entire revenue will be accounted for by Pen Marudhar,” revealed a trade source.

While North and West India are with Pen Marudhar in a hybrid deal of advance + commission, the rights for Orissa are sold to Rajshri Production on an MG basis. “Orissa is sold for one of the highest ever amount and the team is confident to create new records in the territory,” the source added. West Bengal rights have gone to SVF on a commission basis whereas Prakash Pictures has got the film for Bihar, again on a commission basis. “The team is confident in the content to create new records and hence, after signing a record deal on the non-theatrical front, the team is showing faith in the theatrical model to have big returns on their own account. They have also sold the rights in a manner that there is no pressure on any single party to recover big sums. It’s a good deal, and the amounts are accounted for in a manner that everyone in the eco-system benefits,” the source concluded.

Kerala and Assam is yet unsold for Jawan

Talking of the Southern market, the film will be distributed in Telugu states by Dil Raju – Shirish on a commission basis, whereas Red Giant Movies will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu again on a commission basis. The rights and model of release in Kerala and Assam is yet undecided. Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jawan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan and Dunki non-theatrical rights sold for Rs 480 crore; Shah Rukh Khan creates records already