EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha fetches whopping Rs 90 crore from PVR Inox for All-India distribution

After the humongous success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is returning to the big screen with Eetha, a film based on the real-life stories of several Tamasha artists. The trailer was released a few days ago and received an overwhelming response from the audience. Slated to hit the big screens on December 4, the movie is already making headlines for its grandeur, its depiction of Marathi culture, the actor's never-seen-before avatar, and its box office potential. And now, we have an exciting update that will make every Shraddha Kapoor fan smile.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that PVR Inox has bagged the domestic distribution rights of Eetha for a whopping amount of Rs. 90 crore. The deal is said to be on an advance basis. That's a big deal, especially for a women-centric film. The distributor has shown huge confidence in Eetha's box office potential, with many considering it to be a dark horse of 2026.

For the unversed, Eetha marks the first-ever collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and director Laxman Utekar. Both of them are coming together after delivering Rs. 500 crore grossers each with Stree 2 and Chhaava, respectively. Backed by Maddock Films, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, and others. Ajay-Atul have composed the music for Eetha, which is touted to be one of the strongest highlights of the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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