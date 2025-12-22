Fastest Entry in Rs 500 crore Box office club: Dhurandhar bags second spot, Pushpa 2 still rules at top

Dhurandhar became the latest addition to the Rs. 500 crore net club at the Hindi box office. The spy action drama collected Rs. 36.00 crore on its second Sunday, bringing its total cume to Rs. 528.50 crore net in Hindi. The Ranveer Singh starrer became the second fastest Indian film and the fastest Hindi film to achieve this feat. It took 17 days to secure its entry into this prestigious box office club.

The top spot still belongs to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which stormed the Rs. 500 crore club in just 11 days of its theatrical run in the Hindi markets. The movie went on to set a new record of becoming the highest-grossing movie in Hindi, minting Rs. 739 crore net in its full run. Now, Dhurandhar is on course to not only surpass Pushpa 2: The Rule but also become the first Indian film to inaugurate the Rs. 800 crore net box office club.

Besides Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar, it's Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan that took just 22 days to achieve this milestone. Stree 2 took 23 days to do the same; however, it is the only non-action film in the Rs. 500 crore club. The first film to inaugurate the Rs. 500 crore club was Baahubali 2, which took 35 days.

The Rs 500 crore net club in India in Hindi - Indian Movies and Days

Rank Movie Days 1 Pushpa 2 11 2 Dhurandhar 17 3 Jawan 22 4 Stree 2 23 5 Gadar 2 26 6 Chhaava 28 7 Baahubali 2 35 8 Pathaan 37 9 Animal 56

For the unversed, Dhurandhar is a spy action drama that explores the Lyari gang war in Karachi, Pakistan. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

