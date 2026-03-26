Fastest Entry in Rs 500 crore Hindi Box office club: Dhurandhar 2 takes top spot, Pushpa 2 follows

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is creating havoc at the box office. The spy action drama is breaking all the previous records and setting new benchmarks at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 40 crore on its Day 7 (Thursday), taking the total cume to Rs. 526 crore nett in Hindi. That makes it the fastest movie to enter the Rs. 500 crore nett club. The movie took only 7 days to achieve this feat; however, it had the benefit of paid previews.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed the lifetime theatrical cumes of Animal, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and others. It will surpass Jawan, Chhaava, and Stree 2 in a couple of days and then march towards the Rs. 600 crore nett mark. Based on the current trends, the spy action drama will be standing at the Rs. 700 crore nett mark by coming Sunday.

The previous fastest film to enter the Rs. 500 crore nett club in Hindi was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. It took 11 days to surpass this mark. The original Dhurandhar film, released in 2025, had surpassed this milestone in 17 days, followed by Jawan, Stree 2, Gadar 2, and so on.

The Rs 500 crore net club in India in Hindi - Indian Movies and Days

Rank Movie Days 1 Dhurandhar 2 7 2 Pushpa 2 11 3 Dhurandhar 17 4 Jawan 22 5 Stree 2 23 6 Gadar 2 26 7 Chhaava 28 8 Baahubali 2 35 9 Pathaan 37 10 Animal 56

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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