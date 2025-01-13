Fateh Day 4 Box Office: Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer stylish actioner slips on Monday despite BOGO; collects mere Rs 70 lakh

The Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer violent action film, Fateh, started showing drops after a below-par weekend. The movie gave 2025 a dull start for the Hindi cinema.

Fateh couldn't win (Fateh) over the hearts of the audience; drops on first Monday despite BOGO offer

Directed by Sonu Sood himself, Fateh opened to an average start at the box office. The movie collected Rs 2 crore on its opening day and didn't show any signs of growth over the weekend. The action thriller wrapped up its first weekend by minting just Rs 6 crore, aided by external tools and self-pumping in some properties.

The gory actioner struggled to attract an audience on its first Monday as well, managing to collect a mere Rs 70 lakh despite a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offer. These are terrible figures, especially when the makers resorted to BOGO offers. This clearly highlights the unpredictable nature of the box office and the audience’s lack of interest in the subject.

The makers failed to win over the hearts of the audience. Furthermore, the promotional efforts didn’t help the movie much. Had the movie garnered extremely positive word-of-mouth, Fateh might have performed better.

About Fateh

Fateh follows the life of Fateh Singh (Sonu Sood), an ex-Indian spy who has settled into a quieter existence as a dairy farm supervisor in Moga, Punjab. His tranquility is disrupted when Nimrat (Shivjyoti Rajput), who is like a sister to him, ventures to Delhi to confront the developers of a predatory loan app she was inadvertently promoting.

When Nimrat goes missing, Fateh's journey to find her unveils a vast cybercrime racket. Joined by Khushi Sharma (Jacqueline Fernandez), an ethical hacker, Fateh navigates through this digital underworld to dismantle the scam. Can Fateh and Khushi bust the racket, or are they engulfed? Watch Fateh to find out.

Fateh In Theaters

Fateh is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

