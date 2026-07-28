From Tobey Maguire to Tom Holland: Decoding the Box Office magic of the Spider-Man in India, Brand New Day aims for new high of Rs 400 crore

Spider-Man is among the most popular superhero characters in cinema history. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day is arriving in cinemas this weekend, it's time to have a look at how the franchise has performed in India over the years.

The first Spider-Man film was released in 2002. Starring Tobey Maguire in the lead, the film grossed over Rs. 26.50 crore at the Indian box office. The next two spidey films also had Tobey in the titular role, and both of them performed well in India, with Spider-Man 2 collecting Rs 26 crore and Spider-Man 3 minting Rs. 66.50 crore.

In 2012, the studio introduced Andrew Garfield as the new spidey. He played the lead role in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While the first film collected Rs. 80 crore, the sequel ended up fetching around Rs. 81.50 crore. Until this film, every installment in the franchise witnessed an upward trajectory, but the next film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, witnessed a dip in collections.

Released in 2017, Homecoming marked the beginning of Tom Holland's era. The movie managed to collect Rs. 74 crore in its full run in India. However, with the next two installments, Tom Holland became everyone's favourite. Right after Homecoming, Tom Holland came up with Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, which became the first film in the franchise to enter the Rs. 100 crore club. And then, Spider-Man: No Way Home smashed over Rs. 265 crore gross, becoming the first film in the franchise to enter the Rs. 200 crore club.

The franchise witnessed a huge 900 per cent growth from 2002's Spider-Man to 2021's No Way Home. The craze of Spider-Man has grown rapidly over time. The upcoming installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is already recording smashing advance sales. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the upcoming Tom Holland movie will set a new high for the franchise as it is projected to collect Rs. 400 crore in India.

Final Box Office Collections of the Spider-Man Franchise in India:

Year Movie India Box Office 2002 Spider-Man Rs. 26.50 crore 2004 Spider-Man 2 Rs. 30.00 crore 2007 Spider-Man 3 Rs. 66.50 crore 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man Rs. 80.00 crore 2014 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Rs. 81.50 crore 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming Rs. 74.00 crore 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Rs. 104.50 crore 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home Rs. 265.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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